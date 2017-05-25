Russia starts state trials of upgraded ‘Night Hunter’ helicopter

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters Group has started the state trials of the Mil Mi-28NM helicopter, Russian Helicopters CEO Andrei Boginsky said on Thursday.

"We have already started [the state trials]," the chief executive said.

The Mi-28NM is the upgraded version of the Mi-28N ‘Night Hunter’ helicopter. The work on the new modification began in 2009. The Mi-28NM is expected to get a principally new surveillance radar, a new control system and other equipment. It will also be able to use precision weapons.