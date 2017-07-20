Russian Knights aerobatic team to perform at Dubai airshow

ZHUKOVSKY, July 20. /TASS/. Deputy Defense Minister of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah al-Hashimi has invited the Russian Knights aerobatic team of the Russian Air Forces to perform at an airshow in Dubai on Thursday, during a meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Colonel General Viktor Bondarev, and the team’s pilots.

The Russian Knights pilots also met with the Al Fursan pilots of the United Arab Emirates today. Bondarev presented them with Russia’s flag, a watch, an earpiece and flying gloves. "This is a mastercopy of the gloves in which Pyotr Nesterov made his famous loot maneuver for the first time," the Commander-in-Chief said.

It is the first time the Al Fursan air group is taking part at the MAKS-2017 International Aviation and Space Salon, that is being held from July 18 to July 23 in Zhukovsky, Moscow Region.

The Russian Knights is the world’s only aerobatic team that conducts maneuvers on board the Su-27 and Su-30SM heavy fighters. It was founded on April 5, 1991, on the basis of the first air squadron of the Aircraft Demonstration Center at the Kubinka Airport.