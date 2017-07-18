MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off

The 13th International Aerospace Show MAKS-2017 kicked off in the Russian city of Zhukovsky on July 18. According to MAKS-2017 CEO Alexander Levin, the airshow’s program will involve 200 aircraft, 84 of which will take part in the event’s flight program and the other 116 will be showcased on the ground. Russia’s Aerospace Force will show a separate exposition. Overall, 770 companies are expected to participate in MAKS-2017, including 140 businesses from foreign countries. Eight aerobatic groups will show their skills as part of the airshow’s flight program, including Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights), Strizhi (Swifts), Krylya Tavridy (Wings of Tavrida), Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia), and also the air group Al Fursan (the Knights) of the UAE Air Force, which will fly Aermacchi MB-339 trainer jets.

