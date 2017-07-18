Back to Main page
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off

Military & Defense
July 18, 16:45 UTC+3

The 13th International Aerospace Show MAKS-2017 began on July 18 with 140 foreign companies participating and 8 aerobatic groups showing their skills as part of the airshow’s flight program

An Aeroflot flight attendant walks by a Mikoyan MiG 29K fighter jet
An Aeroflot flight attendant walks by a Mikoyan MiG 29K fighter jet
An Aeroflot flight attendant walks by a Mikoyan MiG 29K fighter jet
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Russian self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile systems Buk-M23
Russian self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile systems Buk-M23
Russian self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile systems Buk-M23
© EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Kamov Ka-226 small multi-purpose helicopter
Kamov Ka-226 small multi-purpose helicopter
Kamov Ka-226 small multi-purpose helicopter
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Airbus A350-900 aircraft
Airbus A350-900 aircraft
Airbus A350-900 aircraft
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Visitors walk by an Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A strategic airlifter
Visitors walk by an Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A strategic airlifter
Visitors walk by an Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A strategic airlifter
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Kamov Ka-226T small multi-purpose helicopter at the MAKS-2017 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, Moscow region
Kamov Ka-226T small multi-purpose helicopter at the MAKS-2017 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, Moscow region
Kamov Ka-226T small multi-purpose helicopter at the MAKS-2017 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, Moscow region
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Unmanned aerial vehicles produced by the Eniks design bureau
Unmanned aerial vehicles produced by the Eniks design bureau
Unmanned aerial vehicles produced by the Eniks design bureau
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
VRT-300 Arctic Supervision rotor drone
VRT-300 Arctic Supervision rotor drone
VRT-300 Arctic Supervision rotor drone
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Mikoyan MiG-35 multi-role fighter jet
Mikoyan MiG-35 multi-role fighter jet
Mikoyan MiG-35 multi-role fighter jet
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Aviadvigatel PD-14 next-generation turbofan engine
Aviadvigatel PD-14 next-generation turbofan engine
Aviadvigatel PD-14 next-generation turbofan engine
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Piaggio P.180 Avanti, an Italian executive transport aircraft
Piaggio P.180 Avanti, an Italian executive transport aircraft
Piaggio P.180 Avanti, an Italian executive transport aircraft
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
AgustaWestland AW139 twin-engine helicopter
AgustaWestland AW139 twin-engine helicopter
AgustaWestland AW139 twin-engine helicopter
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
KB SAT SR-10 jet trainer aircraft
KB SAT SR-10 jet trainer aircraft
KB SAT SR-10 jet trainer aircraft
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
A visitor examines tactical anti-ship cruise missiles of major Russian weapon manufacturer 'Tactical Missiles Corporation' (KTRV) during the Moscow International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in the city of Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, 18 July 2017. The International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2017 takes place from 18 to 23 July.
A visitor examines tactical anti-ship cruise missiles of major Russian weapon manufacturer 'Tactical Missiles Corporation' (KTRV) during the Moscow International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in the city of Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, 18 July 2017. The International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2017 takes place from 18 to 23 July.
A visitor examines tactical anti-ship cruise missiles of major Russian weapon manufacturer 'Tactical Missiles Corporation' (KTRV) during the Moscow International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in the city of Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, 18 July 2017. The International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2017 takes place from 18 to 23 July.
© EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A visitor takes a picture of an aircraft
A visitor takes a picture of an aircraft
A visitor takes a picture of an aircraft
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Visitors stand in front of exhibited helicopters
Visitors stand in front of exhibited helicopters
Visitors stand in front of exhibited helicopters
© EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
The 13th International Aerospace Show MAKS-2017 kicked off in the Russian city of Zhukovsky on July 18.  According to MAKS-2017 CEO Alexander Levin, the airshow’s program will involve 200 aircraft, 84 of which will take part in the event’s flight program and the other 116 will be showcased on the ground. Russia’s Aerospace Force will show a separate exposition. Overall, 770 companies are expected to participate in MAKS-2017, including 140 businesses from foreign countries. Eight aerobatic groups will show their skills as part of the airshow’s flight program, including Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights), Strizhi (Swifts), Krylya Tavridy (Wings of Tavrida), Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia), and also the air group Al Fursan (the Knights) of the UAE Air Force, which will fly Aermacchi MB-339 trainer jets. 

