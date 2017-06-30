Back to Main page
Russia and India choosing shipyards for missile frigates construction

Military & Defense
June 30, 11:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Project 11356 warships displace about 4,000 tonnes, develop a speed of 30 knots and have a cruising capacity of 30 days

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia and India have specified the shipyards for building Project 11356 missile-carrying frigates intended for the Indian Navy, the press office of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation told TASS on Friday.

The relevant contract on the purchase of missile frigates from Russia may be signed this year, the press office added.

