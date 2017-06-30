Russia and India choosing shipyards for missile frigates construction

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia and India have specified the shipyards for building Project 11356 missile-carrying frigates intended for the Indian Navy, the press office of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation told TASS on Friday.

The relevant contract on the purchase of missile frigates from Russia may be signed this year, the press office added.

"The sides are taking efforts for signing the relevant contractual documents. We hope this to take place in 2017. Two frigates will be built in Russia at the Yantar Shipyard. The next two frigates will be built with Russia’s assistance on the territory of India at the Goa Shipyard specified by the government of the Republic of India," the press office reported.

Russia and India signed a number of agreements in the military and technical sphere in October last year, including the agreements on the delivery of S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems and the construction of Project 11356 frigates for the Indian Navy.

It emerged in 2016 that Russia was in talks with India to negotiate the sale of three other Project 11356 frigates earlier intended for the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Two of them were laid down at the Yantar Shipyard on the Baltic coast in 2013.

Project 11356 warships displace about 4,000 tonnes, develop a speed of 30 knots and have a cruising capacity of 30 days. Three such warships have been built for the Russian Black Sea Fleet.