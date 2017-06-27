Back to Main page
Brazilian Navy interested in Russian corvettes

Military & Defense
June 27, 12:43 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Brazil has shown interest in Russian Tiger corvettes, which can be equipped with the Yakhont or Kalibr anti-ship missiles, two Kashtan-M air defense gun-missile systems and the 100-mm A-190 guns

Project 20380 corvette

Project 20380 corvette

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 27. /TASS/. Brazil’s Navy has shown interest in the construction of Russian-project corvettes, the Northern Shipyard’s press service reported after a visit by Brazil’s Naval delegation.

"The Brazilian delegation was invited to the Northern Shipyard on a fact-finding visit by Rosoboronexport. The Latin American state’s military is interested in the construction of corvette-type ships," the shipyard’s press service said.

The enterprise’s management displayed the corvette construction capacities and showcased the Project 2032 Tiger corvette designed for export to the guests in cooperation with the United Shipbuilding Corporation and the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau and under the guidance of Rosoboronexport.

"The parties discussed the Northern Shipyard’s possible participation in organizing the vessels’ construction at Brazil’s production facilities. The shipyard’s Director General Igor Ponomaryov suggested looking into the option of building one or two ships at the shipyard and then continue the batch production in the republic," the shipyard’s press service noted.

The Brazilians were also fascinated by the potential of boosting the Tiger’s performance and incorporating foreign-made parts into the vessel.

The Tiger corvette is an export version of the Project 20380 corvettes. These vessels can be equipped with the Yakhont (Oniks) or Kalibr anti-ship missiles, two Kashtan-M air defense gun-missile systems and the 100-mm A-190 guns. They can also carry the Ka-27 shipboard helicopter.

