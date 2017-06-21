Back to Main page
Russia, US and EU racing to grab share of Latin American military equipment market

Military & Defense
June 21, 13:14 UTC+3 LE BOURGET

From 2001 to 2017, Russia supplied $10 bln worth of weapons and military equipment to Latin American countries

Share
1 pages in this article
Aircraft models at Rosoboronexport stand, at Paris Air Show in Le Bourget

Aircraft models at Rosoboronexport stand, at Paris Air Show in Le Bourget

© AP Photo/Michel Euler

LE BOURGET, June 21. /TASS/. Russia, the US and Europe have been fiercely pursuing competitive efforts to gain ground in the Latin American military equipment market, head of Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheyev, told reporters at the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget.

"In recent years, competition in this region has been intensifying between the US and European military manufacturers, but we are ready to fight for the customer," he said.

For this, Rosoboronexport offers its clients flexible financial arrangements, "including netting, offsets, trade-ins, as well as an individual approach to each customer," he said.

From 2001 to 2017, Russia supplied $10 bln worth of weapons and military equipment to Latin American countries, Rosoboronexport’s head reiterated. "The region’s share in Russia’s military exports has not been more than 9% since 2001. The bulk of this share are aircraft and helicopters," the company chief noted.

