Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian state arms seller delivers modern weaponry worth over $10 bln to Latin America

Military & Defense
April 28, 12:09 UTC+3 MEXICO CITY

Latin American countries are also displaying interest in Russian aircraft

Share
1 pages in this article
MiG-29 plane

MiG-29 plane

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MEXICO CITY, April 28. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has delivered armaments and military hardware worth over $10 billion to Latin America since it was established in 2000, Rosoboronexport Marketing Department Head Alexander Denisov said on Thursday.

Read also

Latin America interested in Russian naval ships — defense official

The Rosoboronexport executive is heading the company’s delegation at the FAMEX-2017 international aerospace exhibition in Mexico.

"This is a very substantial indicator of our successful work here, in this region far away from Russia, moreover, amid the tightest competition with the world’s basic arms producers, in the first place, the United States," Denisov said.

Rosoboronexport is currently participating in some tenders in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Peru for both ground-based armaments and aircraft, he said.

Russian motor vehicles enjoy increased attention and demand in Latin American countries, Denisov said.

"The same Mexicans actively used Ural trucks to eliminate the consequences of Hurricane Catrina [August 2005] when no other machines could be used to rescue the hurricane’s victims," the Rosoboronexport executive said.

Latin American countries are also displaying interest in Russian aircraft, he said.

Read also

Russian weaponry selling best in Latin America

"Some Latin American countries have already sent their applications for the purchase of Russian Yak-130 combat training aircraft," Denisov said.

The Air Forces of some Latin American countries "are also looking for ways to purchase MiG-29M, Su-30MK2 and Be-200 planes in Russia," although "not everything is as simple as one would like" in this direction, he noted.

Over 500 companies from dozens of countries from all over the world are taking part in the Mexican aerospace exhibition, including Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec, Russian Helicopters rotocraft manufacturer and Irkut Aircraft Corporation.

Rosoboronexport’s exposition features over 160 items of Russian-made armaments and military hardware. The aerospace show will last through April 29.

Gallery
6 photo
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

A watershed year for Russia's Sukhoi combat aircraft on the global arms market

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Night rehearsal of Victory Day Parade
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey, Russia reach agreement on S-400 air defense system deliveries
2
Russian state arms seller delivers modern weaponry worth over $10 bln to Latin America
3
Merkel to discuss Ukrainian crisis, Syria with Putin
4
French giants Auchan, Peugeot face prosecution in Ukraine over work in Crimea
5
Syrian troops retake major gas field near Palmyra — media
6
A watershed year for Russia's Sukhoi combat aircraft on the global arms market
7
Russian MP condemns turmoil in Macedonia as proof of West’s destructive meddling
TOP STORIES
Реклама