Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022

Military & Defense
May 25, 17:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s United Ship-Building Corporation earlier said the domestic shipyards could create the analog of Mistral ships

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia will build its first helicopter carrier by 2022, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said on Thursday.

Read also

Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopter to be certified in August

"The cycle of building a helicopter carrier is at least four years; yes, somewhere by 2022," the deputy defense minister said.

The Russian Navy currently lacks universal amphibious assault ships. Mistral-class helicopter carriers ordered in France in 2011 were not delivered to Russia.

Russia’s United Ship-Building Corporation earlier said the domestic shipyards could create the analog of Mistral ships.

Late in July last year, Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Viktor Bursuk said the technical assignment for the universal amphibious assault ship had been prepared.

Read also

Russia’s advanced Ka-62 helicopter performs debut flight

Russia starts state trials of upgraded ‘Night Hunter’ helicopter

Ka-52 helicopters to have advanced weapon targeting system

Russian design bureau developing new coaxial helicopter for defense needs

Russia to begin flight tests of new multirole helicopter

Russia developing new light helicopter in cooperation with Europe

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
12
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat blasts CNN’s media blitz against Russia's US envoy
2
Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022
3
Press review: Kiev’s Russian rail cut and Montenegrin opposition’s Russian Crimea stance
4
Russian rotocraft maker expects to sign deal with Defense Ministry on Mi-38 deliveries
5
Putin receives message clarifying intentions of new South Korean president
6
Russia, Philippines ready to sign documents on cooperation in various spheres — Lavrov
7
Russian diplomat warns about possible escalation of violence in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама