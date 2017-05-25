Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia will build its first helicopter carrier by 2022, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said on Thursday.

"The cycle of building a helicopter carrier is at least four years; yes, somewhere by 2022," the deputy defense minister said.

The Russian Navy currently lacks universal amphibious assault ships. Mistral-class helicopter carriers ordered in France in 2011 were not delivered to Russia.

Russia’s United Ship-Building Corporation earlier said the domestic shipyards could create the analog of Mistral ships.

Late in July last year, Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Viktor Bursuk said the technical assignment for the universal amphibious assault ship had been prepared.