Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopter to be certified in August

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s newest Mil Mi-171A2 multipurpose helicopter will undergo certification on August 15 this year, Russian Helicopters Group CEO Andrei Boginsky said on Thursday.

"We have the task to get a certificate by about August 15 this year. We planned to do this at MAKS [international air show outside Moscow] but MAKS will be held in July and so this task [to get a certificate for the Mi-171A2] remains for August 15, 2017," the chief executive said.

The flight tests of the Mi-171A2 helicopter began in 2014. It was reported in early 2016 that the helicopter’s first version was expected to be certified in 2017.

The Mi-171A2 is the most advanced version of the family of Mi-8/17 helicopters. The machine is furnished with the KBO-17 integrated onboard digital flight and navigation system, which allows operating the helicopter without the presence of an engineer in the crew.

The Mi-171A2 can be effectively used in the high mountainous terrain amid high temperatures and increased humidity. The onboard flight and navigation equipment helps operate the helicopter day and night in simple and harsh weather conditions and also above water.