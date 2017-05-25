Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopter to be certified in August

Military & Defense
May 25, 14:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s newest Mil Mi-171A2 multipurpose helicopter will undergo certification on August 15

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TAR-TASS

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s newest Mil Mi-171A2 multipurpose helicopter will undergo certification on August 15 this year, Russian Helicopters Group CEO Andrei Boginsky said on Thursday.

Read also

Russia starts state trials of upgraded ‘Night Hunter’ helicopter

Upgraded Night Hunter helicopter to undergo testing in 2017

Upgraded Night Hunter's weapon systems to surpass all foreign counterparts — designer

Upgraded Night Hunter to be armed with extended range anti-tank missiles

Russia's upgraded Night Hunter helicopter makes its first flight

"We have the task to get a certificate by about August 15 this year. We planned to do this at MAKS [international air show outside Moscow] but MAKS will be held in July and so this task [to get a certificate for the Mi-171A2] remains for August 15, 2017," the chief executive said.

The flight tests of the Mi-171A2 helicopter began in 2014. It was reported in early 2016 that the helicopter’s first version was expected to be certified in 2017.

The Mi-171A2 is the most advanced version of the family of Mi-8/17 helicopters. The machine is furnished with the KBO-17 integrated onboard digital flight and navigation system, which allows operating the helicopter without the presence of an engineer in the crew.

The Mi-171A2 can be effectively used in the high mountainous terrain amid high temperatures and increased humidity. The onboard flight and navigation equipment helps operate the helicopter day and night in simple and harsh weather conditions and also above water.

Read also

Russia's 'Night Hunter': from maiden flight to fighting ISIS

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
12
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in Syria
2
Russia’s advanced Ka-62 helicopter performs debut flight
3
Press review: Kiev’s Russian rail cut and Montenegrin opposition’s Russian Crimea stance
4
Stoltenberg says Russia needs to stop supporting Donbass to improve relations with NATO
5
Russia, Philippines ready to sign documents on cooperation in various spheres — Lavrov
6
NATO secretary general says 2011 bombardment of Libya aimed at protecting civilians
7
Russian watchdog vows messengers bill won’t mean ‘control over private correspondence’
TOP STORIES
Реклама