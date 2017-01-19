Upgraded Night Hunter's weapon systems to surpass all foreign counterparts — designer

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The weapon system of the upgraded helicopter gunship Mi-28N Night Hunter will surpass all world counterparts, the general designer of the Machine-Building Design Bureau, Valery Kashin, told TASS in an interview.
"A whole program for upgrading the helicopter-borne missile system has been drawn up. It concerns not just the missile Ataka. Work is in full progress and the tests have already produced some good results. The new missiles will considerably improve the combat capabilities of the Mi-28NM gunships. Their weapon systems will surpass the armaments of all foreign counterparts," Kashin said.
Earlier, he told TASS the upgraded version of the Mi-28N helicopter Night Hunter would be armed with enhanced range guided anti-tank missiles.
At the moment the Machine-Building Design Bureau is upgrading the Ataka and Khrizantema missile to increase its target detection and elimination range especially for the helicopter Mi-2828NM.