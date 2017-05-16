Russia to begin flight tests of new multirole helicopter

Russian Defense Ministry invests in advanced Tiger armored vehiclesMilitary & Defense May 16, 12:18
MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The flight tests of the new Kamov Ka-62 medium-class multirole helicopter will begin this year, Director of the Aviation Industry Department at Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry Sergei Yemelyanov said on Tuesday.
"This year, we expect it to make its first full-fledged flight. Last year, it performed a hovering test and this year a full-fledged flight and the beginning of flight trials are planned," Yemelyanov said in reply to the relevant question.
According to him, marketing work is under way to search for prospective buyers.
The Ka-62 is an advanced multirole helicopter being developed by the Kamov design bureau on the basis of the Ka-60 military helicopter. It has been developed to perform a wide range of operations, including the transportation of passengers, rescue efforts and works in the interests of the oil and gas industry. The helicopter can carry up to 15 people or 2.5 tonnes of cargoes.