Russia’s advanced Ka-62 helicopter performs debut flight

Military & Defense
May 25, 14:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The flight lasted 15 minutes and showed that all of the helicopter’s necessary adjustments had been successfully completed

Ka-62 helicopter

Ka-62 helicopter

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The flight model of Russia’s most advanced Kamov Ka-62 helicopter has performed its first trial flight over the site of "Progress" Arsenyev Aviation Company (part of Russian Helicopters Group).

The flight lasted 15 minutes and showed that all of the helicopter’s necessary adjustments had been successfully completed, the Russian Helicopters press office reported.

The test pilots of the Ka-62’s main developer (the Kamov Company) assessed the helicopter’s overall performance capacity and checked the operation of its basic power supply systems, onboard equipment and the engine unit.

"Today’s flight tests have showed that we have successfully completed all the necessary adjustments of the trial model, relying on the results of fulfilling previous points of the program for putting the helicopter into service," Company CEO Alexander Mikheyev said.

Specifically, the test pilots checked the helicopter’s stability and controllability and the operability of its basic systems and complexes, he added.

The Ka-62 performed a 15-minute flight around a circle at a speed of 110 km/hr.

The Ka-62 flight model got off the ground for the first time in April this year to assess its general operability and check the operation of its basic power supply systems and onboard equipment.

As Mikheyev said at that time, the new helicopter will become a worthy supplement to the civil versions of the world’s renowned and most mass-produced Mi-8/17 chopper, "taking up the most needed niche in the category of the take-off weight of six-seven tonnes."

The Ka-62 is designated to transport passengers, carry out rescue operations and also works in the oil and gas sector. The helicopter’s high power-to-weight ratio offers a wide range of altitudes for its operation. The Ka-62 can be used in a hot climate and it can perform flights above the sea.

