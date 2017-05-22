Back to Main page
Peruvian fire-fighting service wants to buy Russian Mi-171 helicopters

Business & Economy
May 22, 18:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The helicopters will be used to extinguish forest fires and carry out search and rescue operations

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Peruvian Fire-Fighting Department is interested in buying Mil Mi-171 multirole helicopters produced by Russian Helicopters rotocraft manufacturer to extinguish forest fires and carry out search and rescue operations, the Russian Helicopters press office reported on Monday.

"During the negotiations held as part of the SITDEF-2017 international defense exhibition [in Peru], the Peruvian fire-fighters highly appraised the Mi-171 helicopters, noting the positive experience of using similar rotocraft in the country’s Air Force and Army Aviation and expressed their interest in the high-altitude version of this helicopter," the press office said in a statement.

The Russian side held the helicopter’s presentation and necessary consultations, the press office said.

"Specialists of the company noted that the high-altitude Mi-171 was distinguished by its VK-2500 high-altitude engines with the Safir auxiliary power unit and enhanced transmission," Russian Helicopters said.

Also, a 4,000-liter water-discharge system can be mounted on the helicopter along with equipment to evacuate persons from the areas of emergency situations (rescue hoists, medical equipment). The helicopter is highly reliable, easy to operate and maintain and capable of operating in harsh weather and geographical conditions.

