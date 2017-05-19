Back to Main page
Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicopters

Military & Defense
May 19, 18:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Currently, several Mi-171-type helicopters are being operated in Peru, both in the defense and civilian sectors

Mi-171Sh helicopter

Mi-171Sh helicopter

© Grigory Sysoyev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Peru’s Defense Minister Jorge Montesinos showed interest in Russia’s multipurpose Mi-171Sh helicopter that is displayed at the SITDEF-2017 international exhibition currently underway in Peru on May 18 through 21, the press service of the Russian Helicopters holding company said on Friday.

"The Peruvian defense minister familiarized himself with Russian-made attack helicopters Mi-35M and Mi-28NE and demonstrated specific interest to the multipurpose Mi-171Sh helicopter," the press service said.

The helicopters were presented to the minister at the stand of Russia’s major arms trader Rosoboronexport.

Currently, several Mi-171-type helicopters are being operated in Peru, both in the defense and civilian sectors. The rotorcraft are highly estimated by Peruvian users.

The Mi-171Sh military transport helicopter, developed on the basis of the Mi-171 (Mi-8AMT) rotorcraft, is capable of airlifting up to 37 paratroopers and cargoes with an overall weight up to 4,000 kilograms. It can be armed with missile, bomb and firearms systems to be used to hit enemy armored targets and manpower.

