Modernization of The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier to begin September

Military & Defense
April 22, 13:28 UTC+3
Cost is 40 billion rubles
© Andrei Luzik/press service of the Northern fleet/TASS

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Repairing with simultaneous modernization of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier is due to begin in September at a plant near Murmansk, and the cost will make almost 40 billion rubles, a source at the defense industry told TASS on Saturday.

"In September, Zvezdochka will sign with the fleet a contract for the second stage of the repairing with modernization of the Admiral Kuznetsov," the source said. "The deal's cost is agreed now - it is almost 40 billion rubles. The work will begin in that month at the 35th shipyard in Roslyakovo near Murmansk."

The works are planned to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, the source added.

TASS does not have official confirmation of this information.

