Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Navy awaits new military icebreaker

Military & Defense
April 19, 17:08 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
The Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg kicked off construction for the first ice-class armed patrol ship for the Russian Navy
Share
1 pages in this article
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, April 19. /TASS/. The Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg kicked off construction for the first Project 23550 ice-class armed patrol ship - the Ivan Papanin - for the Russian Navy on Wednesday.

Read also

Russia's Rosatom to expand icebreaker fleet
Russia’s most powerful icebreaker to cost over $1 bln
Russia needs new icebreaker fleet for Arctic development — experts
Nuclear icebreakers escort twice more vessels in Arctic year-on-year
New Russian icebreaker sets off for debut Arctic voyage

"Today, we are celebrating a milestone for the Russian Navy and for naval construction. Today is the birthday of a vessel that will protect the Russian Arctic. The ice-class armed patrol boat will be built under the order of the Russian defense minister to protect our territories in the Arctic," the Russian Navy’s Commander-in-Chief, Vladimir Korolyov, stated.

He added that the construction of a second Project 23550 icebreaker, named in honor of the great Russian polar explorer, Nikolai Zubkov, would start soon.

In 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry ordered two Project 23550 ice-class patrol ships to be built at the Admiralty Shipyards for the Russian Navy by the end of 2020. The project vessels will combine the qualities of a tug, ice-breaker, and patrol boat and be able to break ice up to 1.5 meters thick. The Admiralty Shipyards also plan to deliver a diesel-electric icebreaker - the Ilya Muromets - to the Russian Navy this year.

Gallery
6 photo
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

World’s most powerful icebreaker Arktika launched in St. Petersburg

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
11
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UN Court partially grants Ukraine’s demand on provisional measures against Russia
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Russian Navy expects to recieve 40 new ships in 2017
4
Diplomat blasts New York Times Pulitzer Prize articles on Russia as 'fake news'
5
Russian Pacific Fleet’s anti-submarine aircraft destroy simulated enemy’s sub
6
Moscow calls plans for NATO’s event on Spitsbergen provocative
7
Russia rejects media reports on military casualties in Palmyra
TOP STORIES
Реклама