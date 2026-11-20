DUSHANBE, November 20. /TASS/. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said Russia is a strategic partner and reliable ally of his country.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Dushanbe for talks with his Tajik counterpart.

"Russia is our strategic partner and a reliable ally. Relations between the two countries have been developing successfully. Russia is a key trade and economic partner of Tajikistan," the Tajik leader stated as he emphasized that cooperation between Moscow and Dushanbe has maintained a steady course forward.

Rahmon added that he would like to discuss bilateral relations, security and regional issues at talks with Putin.