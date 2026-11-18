NEW YORK, November 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China, the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed US administration official.

According to the official, the White House chief would like to arrange bilateral talks with the Russian leader in addition to the previously announced trilateral meeting between Putin, Xi Jinping and Trump.

As the agency notes, if the talks between Putin and Trump take place, they would mark the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders since August 2025.