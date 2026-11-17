TEHRAN, November 17. /TASS/. A third tanker attempting to travel along the route not authorized by Iran hit mine and caught fire in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, the public relations department of the Iran’s Navy said.

"An hour ago, a third offending tanker caught fire after hitting a sea mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. Including this vessel, this is already the third tanker since this morning to catch fire and lose propulsion in the eastern Strait of Hormuz after striking a mine," the Iranian state broadcasting company said, citing the Navy’s statement.

The Strait of Hormuz is closed and safe passage through it requires coordination with the Armed Forces of Iran, the movement in safe areas and activated navigation systems, the Iranian Navy said.