WASHINGTON, November 17. /TASS/. The US has intercepted several Iranian drones launched towards its military base in Bahrain, the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM) said.

"Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to US equipment or injury to American personnel. CENTCOM and partner forces remain highly vigilant," it said on X.

Earlier, the IRGC said that Iran's attack drones had attacked a US radar system at the Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain.