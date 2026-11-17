TEHRAN, November 17. /TASS/. By spreading baseless reports about Tehran allegedly working on a dirty bomb, the United States and Israel are setting the stage for a new aggression against Iran, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

On November 16, CNN quoted sources as saying that, according to US intelligence, Iran is plotting to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington DC targeting senior representatives of the Trump administration.

"They initiated the aggression against Iran, and now they are seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs by manufacturing and disseminating baseless allegations, including the recent claims published by The New York Times and the fabricated media narrative surrounding an alleged 'dirty bomb' propagated by CNN. Step by step, they are attempting to manufacture a veneer of legitimacy for further aggression and atrocities," he wrote on X.

Baghaei warned that Iran's retaliation would be fierce and won't soon be forgotten. He also rejected attempts to link Iranian dams to missile bases, calling them a pretext for attacks on vital infrastructure, and said that reservoirs and desalination plants were damaged during the recent aggression by the United States and Israel, which disrupted the water supply to civilians.