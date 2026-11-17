TEHRAN, November 17. /TASS/. A supertanker with over 2 million barrels of oil on board and a gas carrier hit naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the public relations department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said.

"One of these ships is a supertanker with more than two million barrels of oil. The other one is a vessel transporting liquefied gas," the department said.

According to the IRGC Navy, the supertanker hit mines in the western part of the strait and the gas carrier did the same on the southern route not authorized by Iran. Both ships were escorted by a lot of US fighter jets and other aircraft.