Zelensky appoints Zayats commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has issued a decree appointing Svyatoslav Zayats commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces.

"Svyatoslav Zayats is appointed commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces," reads the decree, which was published on Zelensky's website.

Since June 2025, Gennady Shapovalov has led Ukraine’s Ground Forces. Prior to his appointment, Zayats commanded the 20th Army Corps.

On July 14, Mikhail Fedorov was removed from his post as minister of defense. Zelensky attributed this to a conflict between Fedorov and Alexander Syrsky, who held the post of Commander-in-Chief. On July 22, Mikhail Drapaty became the new Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian army. On August 19, Yevgeny Khmara was appointed defense minister.