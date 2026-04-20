Israel strikes ready-to-fire launcher in southern Lebanon — army statement

TEL AVIV, April 20. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has hit a ready-to-fire launcher in southern Lebanon, the army said in a statement.

"Overnight, the IDF struck a loaded and ready-to-fire launcher in the area of Qalaouiye in southern Lebanon <...> in order to prevent a direct threat to the communities of northern Israel. The loaded launcher posed an immediate threat to IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians and was struck in order to remove the threat," the statement reads.

The IDF added it "will continue to take the necessary measures in self-defense against threats, while ensuring the security of Israeli civilians and the soldiers deployed in the area."