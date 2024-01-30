China calls for de-escalation in Middle East — Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, January 30. /TASS/. China urges the countries involved in the current situation in the Middle East to show restraint and avoid escalating regional tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing.

"China hopes the parties involved will remain calm and exercise restraint, boost communication and interaction, thus avoiding a vicious cycle of revenge and preventing the escalation of regional tensions," he said.

On January 27, a drone attack on a Western coalition military base in the Al-Tanf area on the Syria-Jordan border killed three US military personnel and wounded 40.

Since the start of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, rocket and drone attacks on American military bases in Syria and Iraq have become more frequent. Shiite groups warned that they would increase the number of armed operations in Syria and Iraq due to the continued US military assistance to the Israeli army.