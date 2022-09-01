UN Security Council to hold briefing on Ukraine on September 22 — program of work

UNITED NATIONS, September 1. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on "maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" on September 22, according to the provisional program of work of the UN Security Council, which was released on Thursday.

France is holding the presidency of the UN Security Council in September.

Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said earlier that Russia had requested a UN Security Council briefing for September 6 over Kiev’s ongoing shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.