Belarusian leader warns about large number of fakes amid constitutional referendum

MINSK, February 8. /TASS/. Belarus is likely to face large number of fakes amid the constitutional referendum scheduled for February 27, however, they need to be ignored, President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Tuesday.

"Before the referendum, they will throw all sorts of [fakes] at us. None of you will escape it. I have already [faced it] <…>," the Belarusian president said.

Lukashenko noted that they had already "started digging into" the Prosecutor General of Belarus Andrey Shved. "It’s not over yet, they will dig up something else that even you do not know - your great-great-grandfathers and grandmothers. They will also reveal that you came from the US," the head of state said.

The president emphasized that such methods were obvious. "Hence, take no notice of it. Look ahead. We have a certain goal and we must achieve it," Lukashenko insisted.

According to the president’s decree, the referendum on constitutional amendments will take place on February 27. Early voting will be held from February 22 to 26.