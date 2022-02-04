West wants compliant ICAO Ryanair incident investigation report — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Western countries seek to make sure that the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) investigation report about last year’s Ryanair flight’s landing in Minsk suits them, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

According to the diplomat, the interested Western countries were not satisfied with the conclusions of ICAO’s January 31 report so a decision was made to continue with the investigation. "It looks like ICAO experts are being instructed to correct their mistakes and rethink what they wrote, otherwise, they will have to keep preparing reports until they produce the correct result," she noted.

Zakharova emphasized that ICAO should not turn into a tool to put political pressure and combat unwanted governments.

On May 23, 2021, a Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight that took off from Athens was forced to make an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital of Minsk after a reported bomb threat. A Mikoyan MiG-29 jet was scrambled to escort the plane. The bomb threat came up empty after the aircraft had landed. News later emerged that Roman Protasevich, wanted in Belarus, had been among the flight’s passengers. He was detained by Belarusian law enforcement agents together with Russian national Sofia Sapega. Following the incident, the European Union barred Belarusian air companies from operating flights to EU airports and using the European Union’s airspace, and recommended that European air carriers should avoid Belarusian airspace. More than 20 countries closed their airspace for Belarus’ national air carrier Belavia.