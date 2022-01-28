Russia’s envoy to UN slams UNSC meeting on Ukraine as "shameful PR stunt"

UNITED NATIONS, January 28. /TASS/. The United States’ initiative to call a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on January 31 is a "PR stunt shameful" for UNSC reputation as Washington is seeking to disguise its groundless allegations as a threat to international peace and security, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday.

"I can’t recall another occasion when a SC member proposed to discuss its own baseless allegations and assumptions as a threat to int’l order from someone else. Hopefully fellow UNSC members will not support this clear PR stunt shameful for the reputation of UN Security Council," he wrote on his Twitter account.

The US mission to the United Nations on Thursday requested a Security Council meeting on the situation around Ukraine on Monday, claiming that Russia’s actions against it are a threat to international peace and security. The ambassador of Norway, which currently holds presidency in the UN Security Council, said on Friday such a meeting will take place.