Over 440 people arrested in Kazakhstan after mass riots - Prosecutor General’s Office

NUR-SULTAN, January 15. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies have arrested 446 people under criminal investigations into the mass riots, Serik Shalabayev, chief of the criminal prosecution service of Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General’s Office, said at a briefing on Saturday.

"As of today, the investigation team in looking into 546 criminal cases, including 44 as terror acts, 34 as mass riots and 15 more as homicide. As many as 672 suspects have been placed in detention centers. Of those, 446 have been taken into custody upon court authorization," he said.