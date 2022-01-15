Over 2,600 people sought medical help in Kazakhstan since state of emergency was declared

NUR-SULTAN, January 15. /TASS/. More than 2,600 residents of Kazakhstan have sought medical assistance since the state of emergency was declared last week, the spokesperson for the republic’s Health Ministry said at a briefing on Saturday.

"Since the state of emergency was declared, 2,677 people have sought medical help, including 1,815 seeking outpatient care, 863 seeking inpatient care, while 598 patients have been discharged," Asel Artakshinova said.

According to the spokeswoman, of the 225 people killed in the riots, which was earlier reported by the Prosecutor General’s Office, 175 died in medical facilities.