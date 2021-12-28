Ukraine’s party says it notified prosecutors that incumbent president committed treason

KIEV, December 28. /TASS/. The party headed by Ukraine’s former President Pyotr Poroshenko on Tuesday said it filed formal reports to law enforcement agencies that the incumbent head of state committed treason and financed terrorists.

The European Solidarity party said on its website that the reports accusing Vladimir Zelensky of treason were registered by the State Bureau of Investigations, Prosecutor General’s Office and the Security Service.

The party says Zelensky’s authorization of electricity and coal purchases from Russia and Belarus constituted a crime. Ukraine, the party said, spent about $4 billion on the purchases since Zelensky took office.

On December 20, Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies filed charges against Poroshenko on suspicion of treason and assisting terrorist groups. Investigators suspect he was involved in coal purchases from the breakaway Donbass republics. Poroshenko is now traveling abroad but said he was coming back in mid January.