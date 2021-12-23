Ukrainian ex-president Poroshenko’s party members accuse Vladimir Zelensky of treason

KIEV, December 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian lawmakers from ex-President Pyotr Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party contacted the law enforcement, accusing current President Vladimir Zelensky and his entourage of treason and terrorism funding, the party said on its website.

"European Solidarity deputies filed complaints to the Prosecutor General’s Office and National Bureau of Investigation about treason and terrorism funding carried out by Zelensky and his surroundings," the statement says.

The lawmakers consider Zelensky guilty of the energy crisis in the country.

"During Vladimir Zelensky’s tenure, Ukraine lost its energy independence and began buying coal from an aggressor country [Russia]," the lawmakers said.