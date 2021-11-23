EU ignoring Poland’s, Lithuania’s cruelty to migrants — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, November 23. /TASS/. It is inhumane of the European Union to ignore Poland’s and Lithuania’s cruelty to migrants at the border with Belarus, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday.

"What is repulsive and is worth condemnation today is the European Union’s disingenuous and inhumane policy, when, despite its declared values, it is trying not to see the cruelty Polish and Lithuanian border guards are treating the migrants with," he said.

Polish and Lithuanian border guards are violating "all possible international conventions and norms of civilized behavior," making women and children suffer from their actions, the Russian diplomat stressed.

The migration crisis at Belarus’ border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia deteriorated dramatically on November 8, when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border and set up camp there. From time to time they try to break through the fences and cross into Poland, but are stopped by Polish law enforcers. In recent days, migrants have been trying to storm the border in groups of tens or hundreds. Most of such attempts have been stopped by Polish border guards.