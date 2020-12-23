Prosecutor General’s Office declares French NGO undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has declared as undesirable the activity of the French non-governmental organization Association of Schools of Political Studies of the Council of Europe.

"After studying the related materials submitted to the Prosecutor General’s Office a decision has been made to declare the activity of the foreign organization Association of Schools of Political Studies of the Council of Europe undesirable in Russia," the PGO said in a news release.

The PGO stressed that the activity of that organization posed a threat to the basics of Russia’s constitutional system and security.

The decision has been handed over to the Ministry of Justice for including the organization in the list of foreign and international NGOs undesirable in Russia. It will be the 31st NGO on this list.