St. Petersburg police seize 25 kg of cocaine on ship arriving from Belgium

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Police officers found more than 25 kg of cocaine aboard a ship that arrived to Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg from Belgium, Russian Interior Ministry’s official spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS on Friday.

"According to information received from Belgian colleagues, drugs were trafficked into Russia aboard a heavy-tonnage vessel transporting trucks. 50 trucks have been examined, and more than 25 kilograms of a substance - which experts later identified as cocaine - were found in a cabin of a truck," she said.

The joint operation by St. Petersburg police, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Federal Customs Service was carried out following a tipoff sent by Belgian law enforcement agencies to Interpol's National Central Bureau (NCB) in Moscow.