MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia is disappointed to see yet another surge in tensions in the Gulf region amid the renewed strikes by the opposing sides, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We note with regret yet another outburst of tensions in the Persian Gulf region: in recent days, the opposing sides have exchanged new strikes," she said in a commentary. "Strikes were recorded on the Iranian island of Qeshm, as well as on Bahraini territory."

Such attacks, in her words, constitute a blatant violation of the sovereignty and security of the countries in this region and, much to Russia’s regret, result in human and material losses.