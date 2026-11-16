MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that a joint communique will be released after this week's meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US leader Donald Trump, said Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.

"At this point, we assume that there will be a joint communique from the three leaders," the diplomat told reporters.

"That is, work is actively underway on the conduct and outcomes of this meeting. The meeting will take place, and I hope there will be a final document."