MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Adversaries are unlikely to dare use US Tomahawk cruise missiles for strikes deep into Russian territory, former Prime Minister Sergey Stepashin told TASS.

"I am confident that Tomahawks will not fly deep into Russia. Listen to what our president [Vladimir Putin] said. We also have the Burevestnik now," Stepashin said, responding to a question about whether Russia could apply the Oreshnik missile in case of Tomahawk deliveries to Kiev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier in the day that the tests of the missile had been completed successfully. According to the president, a lot is to be done to supply this weapon to the army but a key objective has been attained.

In his state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, 2018 President Putin said that Russia had developed new types of armaments, including the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, capable of ensuring a global strategic balance for decades to come.