US policy on Taiwan similar to turning Ukraine into threat to Russia's security — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The US approach to Taiwan is similar to the process of turning Ukraine into a threat to Russia's national security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

"Washington continues to escalate the situation around Taiwan, thus increasing the pressure on Beijing," he said at the 9th international conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era." "We see certain parallels between the processes taking place in Taiwan and Washington's actions to turn Ukraine into a real threat to our country's national security," the diplomat added.

Rudenko pointed out that Russia "firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is always ready to support Chinese friends in their actions to protect state sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of the country." "At the same time, we are grateful to China for its balanced position on the situation in Ukraine in connection with Russia's special military operation," he emphasized.