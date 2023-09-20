West has no arguments for honest dialogue on Ukraine – Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 20. /TASS/. The West evades a substantive conversation based on the UN Charter requirements, as it has no arguments for an honest dialogue on Ukraine-related issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"A substantive conversation based on facts and respect for all the requirements of the UN Charger is being dodged by the West. It appears to have no arguments for an honest dialogue," the Russian minister said.

Lavrov pointed out that in the current statements of Western opponents, Moscow "can hear only slogans, such as invasion, aggression and annexation."

"There is not a single word about the underlying causes of the problem, about how throughout years they have been fostering a blatantly Nazi regime that openly rewrites the results of World War Two and the history of its own people," he added.