Russian UN mission skeptical Ukraine’s `peace summit’ would go beyond UNSC or UNGA meeting

UNITED NATIONS, January 15. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky doubted that a ‘peace summit" to be held on Kiev’s initiative would go beyond holding a special meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Ukraine or a UN Security Council meeting.

"We have seen very ambiguous Ukrainian statements that they would like to hold a summit. As far as we understand, this will be limited to holding a special meeting [of the UNGA] on Ukraine in regular session or a [UN] Security Council meeting," Polyansky told RT on Saturday.

"Nobody at the UN knows any details," the Russian diplomat said.

Russia has criticized Ukraine’s ‘peace summit’ initiative as unrealistic. Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on Friday, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya labeled Kiev’s proposal to hold a ‘peace summit’ as nothing but a ‘shallow propagandist proposal." According to him, the Kiev regime sees "capitulation of Moscow" as the only peaceful solution to the conflict. "This is why when making this shallow propagandist proposal for peace, [Ukrainian Foreign Minister] Mr. [Dmitry] Kuleba voiced a reservation at once that Russia’s participation was not envisaged," Nebenzya emphasized.