Return to neutral, non-bloc status only real security guarantee for Kiev, says Russia

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Only a non-aligned status and demilitarization can provide real security guarantees for Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"It is not Western financial support or technical assistance that can ensure real security guarantees for Ukraine, but the return of this country to its neutral, non-bloc status," the spokeswoman said, also mentioning denazification and demilitarization among the guarantees.

That said, Zakharova believes that it was too early to provide fundamental assessments on the Kiev Security Compact draft, since this is "a set of private opinions."

"This paper has no official status, it is food for thought, <...> it is an attempt by the Kiev regime to ensure not security guarantees, but rather guarantees that Western countries will continue to finance the current Ukrainian elites," the diplomat went on to say.

The office of the Ukrainian president on Tuesday released a draft document titled: The Kiev Security Compact International Security Guarantees for Ukraine: Recommendations. It is suggested that a binding security document, the Kiev Security Compact, be signed between Ukraine and guarantor nations. Under the draft, the signatories will include the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, Poland, Turkey, France, countries of Northern, Central, Southern Europe, and the Baltic states. Russia is not mentioned among possible participants.