No obstacles from Russia for IAEA visit to Zaporozhye NPP — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 15. /TASS/. Russia has insisted on an IAEA inspection of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant from the very beginning and, unlike Ukraine, it puts no obstacles for that, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Monday.

"There are no difficulties whatsoever on our side. We were, from the very beginning, very much favorable of such a visit," he said. "I know that Ukrainian side creates certain problems for this visit, as it was on the first occasion."

"As far as I am informed, the technical details are now being worked over with Russian side as well as with the Ukrainian side," he added.

Russia is saving manpower and lives of civilian population in the course of its special military operation in Ukraine, Polyanskiy told.

"The goals have been clearly declared and they are being implemented with the pace that allows us to save manpower and to save the lives of civilian population," he said.

"As it was repeatedly said by our President and my Foreign Minister, the pace could have been quicker, but that would mean more casualties. That's something that we want to avoid," the diplomat added.

"The objectives are being implemented. It's demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine and of course, ensuring peace and stability for Donbass, which faced Ukrainian shellings and constant killing of civilian population for eight years," Polyansky said.