Russia ready to veto new UNSC resolution on cross-border aid in Syria – diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 8. /TASS/. Russia will use its right to veto again if new UN Security draft resolutions on cross-border aid to Syria differ from the edition it suggested earlier, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday.

"If anyone suggests our draft, we will not say it is our intellectual property. If anyone suggests our draft another time, why not? If not, this page is turned over," he told journalists about a possible compromise.

When asked whether it means that Russia will veto any draft differing from the one it initiated on Friday, Polyansky said, "Obviously."

His answer to the question whether Russia would discuss Brazil’s and the United Arab Emirates’ initiative on the cross-border mechanism extension was "no." When asked whether Russia would support technical extension of the mechanism for the term of six months, Polyansky said that a period of six months "is not a technical extension."

The current UN Security Council resolution on the Mechanism for Cross-Border Aid Delivery into Syria (CBM) expires on July 10. The UN Security Council still has time enough to continue consultation and organize another voting on the draft resolution.