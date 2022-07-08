West lacks diplomacy art to negotiate aid to Syria at UN — Russian deputy envoy

UNITED NATIONS, July 8. /TASS/. Western delegations have not shown the art of diplomacy or the willingness to agree at the UN Security Council to renew the cross-border aid mechanism in Syria, as the resolution drafted by Ireland and Norway ignored Damascus’ interests, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said at the UN Security Council session on Friday.

"Our delegation voted against the resolution extending the cross-border mechanism in Syria for a year. We regret that the persistence of the Irish and Norwegian delegations, which are informal handlers of the Syrian humanitarian case at the UN Security Council, found no better use," he said.

"Russia’s stand on the proposal for a one-year extension of the mechanism had been known to everyone from the very beginning. However, our Irish, Norwegian and, in general, [Western] counterparts have clearly lacked the art of diplomacy and even the willingness to come to an agreement on something today. The document that was put to the vote, first and foremost, disregarded the interests of Damascus," Polyansky said.