Russia slaps entry ban on Montenegrin official for granting asylum to wanted tycoon

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. After Montenegro had granted political asylum to businessman Telman Ismailov, Moscow imposed an entry ban to Russia against Secretary of State of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Zoran Miljanic, as a retaliatory measure.

"On February 2, a note from the Russian Foreign Ministry has been sent to the Embassy of Montenegro in the Russian Federation over an entry ban to the Russian Federation against Montenegro’s Secretary of State of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Zoran Miljanic. This measure is a response to the unfriendly move taken by the country’s authorities in October 2021, [when they] granted political asylum to a citizen of the Russian Federation, Telman Ismailov, who was put on an international wanted list by Interpol for committing particularly serious crimes on the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry’s statement said.

Ismailov was detained in Montenegro on October 1, 2021, and arrested by a court in Podgorica. The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia has sent a request for his extradition. The former owner of a major Moscow market was granted political asylum in Montenegro and was subsequently released. Russia’s Investigative Committee put him on an international wanted list in 2017. In Russia, Ismailov was charged in absentia with murder, illegal arms trafficking and the abduction of singer Avraam Russo.