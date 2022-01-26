Russian deputy envoy says US statements about sanctions against Putin a showoff

UNITED NATIONS, January 26. /TASS/. The United States’ statements about potential sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin are being made for "domestic consumption" and as a showoff before its allies, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Wednesday.

"The United States has said so many things recently that they should be cleaned up and sorted out. That is why I would not take it all so seriously. It is mostly for domestic consumption, and to show their allies how tough they are, that they can stand up for themselves and stand up for them," he said on the YouTube channel Soloviov Live.