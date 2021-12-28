UN isn't involved in Russian-US talks on security guarantees — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, December 28. /TASS/. The UN isn't involved in the discussions between Russia and the US on security guarantees in Europe, Russia's deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday."United Nations are not involved at all at this point in these discussions," he said at a news conference. "It's a bilateral question, first and foremost, for Russia and the United States."

The diplomat said an agreement between Moscow and Washington would be welcomed by UN members states as it would make the world a safer place.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Tuesday that Russia and NATO will hold talks on security guarantees in Brussels after representatives of Moscow and Washington meet in Geneva. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg offered to Moscow to convene a NATO-Russia Council on January 12, the same day when the alliance’s highest military authority, the Military Committee, will start meetings that will be attended by the allied chiefs of defense, the NATO press service told TASS.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on security guarantees addressed to the US and NATO. They had been handed over to a US representative on December 15.