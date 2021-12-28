Russia wants NATO to clarify format of consultations — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, December 28. /TASS/. Preparations for consultations on security in Europe are underway and Russia wants NATO to clarify the details of the format of discussions at the Russia-NATO Council meeting, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday.

"The preparations are ongoing. With NATO, we need yet to clarify what are the details of this proposal because as you know, the problem for us all this time was that we wanted to engage military people, and we have our military people ready but NATO didn't want to wage this kind of professional dialogue, result oriented. It was eager to flag some political problems in front of us. We think it's not the situation which deserves the work of Russia-NATO Council," he said.

"So that's why we need to clarify," he added.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Tuesday that Russia-NATO consultations on security guarantees will be held in Brussels after a meeting of Moscow’s and Washington’s representatives in Geneva.

NATO’s press service told TASS earlier that Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg came out with an initiative to call a Russia-NATO Council meeting on January 12 when Brussels will host a session of the NATO Military Committee.

On December 17, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements in security guarantees from the United States and NATO. The drafts were handed over to the US side on December 15.